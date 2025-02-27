What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lucid Group

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2.5, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Highlighting a 19.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lucid Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.50 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lucid Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design led to the development of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the EV space. Its geographic segments include North America, the Middle East, and Other International.

Lucid Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lucid Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.2% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -271.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

