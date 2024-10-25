What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Live Oak Bancshares

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a 13.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Live Oak Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $50.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $51.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $38.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Oak Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Live Oak Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Live Oak Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Live Oak Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company. The company specializes in lending and deposit-related services to small businesses nationwide. The company identifies and extends lending to credit-worthy borrowers both within specific industries, also called verticals, through expertise within those industries, and more broadly to select borrowers outside of those industries. A portion of the loans originated by the Bank are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the 7(a) Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program, Water and Environmental Program, Business and Industry and Community Facilities loan programs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Live Oak Bancshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Live Oak Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.37% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Live Oak Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Oak Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Oak Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Live Oak Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

