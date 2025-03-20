What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Liquidia

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Marking an increase of 10.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Liquidia is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $19.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Liquidia's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Liquidia's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Liquidia analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Financial Milestones: Liquidia's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Liquidia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.94% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -520.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LQDA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LQDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.