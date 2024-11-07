What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kura Sushi USA

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.75, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 32.34% from the previous average price target of $69.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kura Sushi USA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $85.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $98.00 $63.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 Jim Sanderson Northcoast Research Announces Buy $79.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kura Sushi USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kura Sushi USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kura Sushi USA's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Kura Sushi USA: A Closer Look

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, Salmon, among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.

Kura Sushi USA: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kura Sushi USA's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kura Sushi USA's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Kura Sushi USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

