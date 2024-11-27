What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kohl's

Analysts' ratings for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 12.9% from the previous average price target of $23.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kohl's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $23.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kohl's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kohl's's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,176 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Understanding the Numbers: Kohl's's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kohl's's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

