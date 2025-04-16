What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kodiak Gas Services

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.75, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.25, the current average has increased by 1.13%.

The standing of Kodiak Gas Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $36.00|$41.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $41.00|$44.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $47.00|$45.00 | |Gabriel Moreen |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $55.00|$47.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kodiak Gas Services. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kodiak Gas Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kodiak Gas Services's Background

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Contract Services and Other Services. Contract Services consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, and gas treating and cooling infrastructure, pursuant to primarily fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production and gathering of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the ancillary needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, freight and crane charges, and other time and material-based offerings.

Kodiak Gas Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kodiak Gas Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

