What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KKR Real Est Finance Tr

Ratings for KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KKR Real Est Finance Tr, presenting an average target of $11.62, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. Experiencing a 6.14% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of KKR Real Est Finance Tr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven DeLaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $11.50 Chris Muller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KKR Real Est Finance Tr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KKR Real Est Finance Tr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR Real Est Finance Tr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR Real Est Finance Tr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KKR Real Est Finance Tr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KKR Real Est Finance Tr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About KKR Real Est Finance Tr

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. The investment is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estates, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company's investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, through dividends.

KKR Real Est Finance Tr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining KKR Real Est Finance Tr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR Real Est Finance Tr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR Real Est Finance Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

