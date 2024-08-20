What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kite Realty Gr Trust

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kite Realty Gr Trust, presenting an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.38% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kite Realty Gr Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Outperform $28.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kite Realty Gr Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kite Realty Gr Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Kite Realty Gr Trust's Background

Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Breaking Down Kite Realty Gr Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kite Realty Gr Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kite Realty Gr Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kite Realty Gr Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

