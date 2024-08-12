What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About J.Jill

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $42.25, along with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.18% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive J.Jill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonna Kim TD Cowen Announces Hold $37.00 - Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Announces Buy $44.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Announces Buy $44.00 - Ryan Meyers Lake Street Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to J.Jill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of J.Jill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for J.Jill's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About J.Jill

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

Understanding the Numbers: J.Jill's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: J.Jill displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 36.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

