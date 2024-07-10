What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $103.25, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average has decreased by 0.48% from the previous average price target of $103.75.

A clear picture of Ingersoll Rand's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $105.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $98.00 $105.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $109.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ingersoll Rand's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.5% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

