What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Independent Bank Gr

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Independent Bank Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $65.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Marking an increase of 10.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $59.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Independent Bank Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $66.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $65.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $65.00 $48.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $66.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Independent Bank Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Independent Bank Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Independent Bank Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Independent Bank Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Independent Bank Gr Better

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It offers services such as checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, including online account opening, mobile banking, eStatements and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services. The Company also offers business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. The Company derives its income principally from interest earned on loans and, to a lesser extent, income from securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. The Company also derives income from noninterest sources, such as fees received in connection with various deposit services, mortgage banking operations and investment advisory services.

A Deep Dive into Independent Bank Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Independent Bank Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Independent Bank Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -414.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independent Bank Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independent Bank Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Independent Bank Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

