What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IGM Biosciences

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 9.52% from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IGM Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $20.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IGM Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know IGM Biosciences Better

IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, Aplitabart: An IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) proteins, for the treatment of colorectal cancer; Imvotamab: A bispecific for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and one for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); and IGM-2644: A bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins, currently planned for evaluation in autoimmune disease.

Breaking Down IGM Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: IGM Biosciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IGM Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10023.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IGM Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

