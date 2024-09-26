What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ichor Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.0, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average represents a 13.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ichor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Announces Buy $50.00 - Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Perform $35.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $35.00 $48.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ichor Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ichor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ichor Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Ichor Hldgs

Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company also manufactures machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Mexico, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from Singapore.

Financial Insights: Ichor Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ichor Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ichor Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ichor Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ichor Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ichor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

