What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Huron Consulting Gr

Analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.25, with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.33% increase from the previous average price target of $146.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Huron Consulting Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $167.00 $142.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huron Consulting Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Huron Consulting Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huron Consulting Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Commercial segment is focused on serving industries and organizations facing disruption and regulatory change. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Key Indicators: Huron Consulting Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Huron Consulting Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.09% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huron Consulting Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huron Consulting Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huron Consulting Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Huron Consulting Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

