What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hercules Capital

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.88, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $21.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.34% from the previous average price target of $21.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hercules Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.50 $19.50 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hercules Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hercules Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hercules Capital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hercules Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hercules Capital's Background

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests majorly in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.

Understanding the Numbers: Hercules Capital's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hercules Capital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 75.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hercules Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 75.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hercules Capital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, Hercules Capital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

