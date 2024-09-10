What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Group 1 Automotive

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $375.0, a high estimate of $435.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. Marking an increase of 9.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $343.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Group 1 Automotive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $420.00 $360.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $260.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $360.00 $310.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $435.00 $445.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Group 1 Automotive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Group 1 Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Group 1 Automotive's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Group 1 Automotive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Group 1 Automotive analyst ratings.

About Group 1 Automotive

As of July, Group 1 owns and operates 42 collision centers and 206 automotive dealerships in the us and the UK, offering 35 brands of automobiles altogether. About 150 of the stores are in the us with locations mostly in metropolitan areas in 17 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and California. Texas alone contributed 38% of new-vehicle unit volume in 2023 and the UK about 19%. Texas, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts combined was 53%. Revenue in 2023 totaled $17.9 billion. The Inchcape UK deal should close in third-quarter 2024 and add nearly $3 billion of annual revenue. That deal will bring the UK store count to over 110. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.

Breaking Down Group 1 Automotive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Group 1 Automotive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Group 1 Automotive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Group 1 Automotive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Group 1 Automotive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Group 1 Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GPI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.