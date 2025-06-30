What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Grindr

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Grindr (NYSE:GRND) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Grindr, presenting an average target of $25.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 14.44% from the previous average price target of $22.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Grindr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 Andy Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Grindr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grindr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grindr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Grindr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Grindr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grindr analyst ratings.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc is a social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It is a social network that brings together gay and bisexual men who want to meet other men close to them in a completely discreet and anonymous way, without having to give any personal information or having to fill out a profile with confidential information in order to register.

Financial Insights: Grindr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Grindr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Grindr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grindr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 28.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Grindr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

