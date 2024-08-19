What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Grab Hldgs

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Grab Hldgs, revealing an average target of $5.1, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.70. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Grab Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $4.70 $5.00 Wei Fang Mizuho Announces Outperform $5.00 - Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $4.70 $4.30

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grab Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Grab Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Grab Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Grab Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Grab Hldgs

Founded in 2012, Grab provides ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, and financial services (payments, consumer loans, and enterprise offerings) in eight Southeast-Asian countries through its mobile platform. The company partners with merchants and riders, connecting them with consumers while charging commission to both sides. Grab has a leading market share in and derives 89% of its revenue from its core businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery. Singapore and Malaysia contributed 58% of revenue as of end-2021. Grab's main competitors in Southeast Asia are Foodpanda and Gojek, the ride-sharing arm of GoTo. Its financial services business is still in its nascent stage and provides minimal revenue currently. The company now also generates advertising revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Grab Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Grab Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Grab Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grab Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grab Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Grab Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

