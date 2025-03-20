What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About General Motors

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for General Motors (NYSE:GM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.25, along with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 5.56% from the previous average price target of $49.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of General Motors by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $37.00 $35.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Patrick Hummel UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00

Discovering General Motors: A Closer Look

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

A Deep Dive into General Motors's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, General Motors showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.99% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

