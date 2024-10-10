What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ExlService Holdings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.75, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 10.14% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of ExlService Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ExlService Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ExlService Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ExlService Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ExlService Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ExlService Holdings analyst ratings.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides digital operations and analytical services to clients driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives that leverage company's deep expertise in analytics, AI, ML and cloud. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers across multiple industries. The company operates through four segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging, Analytics. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from Analytics segment.

ExlService Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: ExlService Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ExlService Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ExlService Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, ExlService Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

