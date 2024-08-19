What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Evolent Health

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Evolent Health, revealing an average target of $37.75, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 7.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Evolent Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $36.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $31.00 $34.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Breaking Down Evolent Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Evolent Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.94% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

