What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Emeren Group

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Emeren Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.52%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Emeren Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Announces Underperform $1.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Emeren Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emeren Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Emeren Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd is a solar project developer and operator, a solar downstream player. It develops and sells solar power projects or sells project Special Purpose Vehicles (project development business); provides engineering, procurement, and construction business (EPC business); and owns and operates solar power projects and sells the electricity generated by the operated solar power plants (IPP business). The company has three reportable segments; Solar power project development, EPC services, and Electricity generation. It derives maximum revenue from the EPC business. Geographically the company generates maximum revenue from Poland and the rest from the United States, Hungary, Spain, France, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Italy, and China.

Emeren Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Emeren Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emeren Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emeren Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Emeren Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

