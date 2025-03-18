What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delta Air Lines

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $76.0, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. A decline of 4.7% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Delta Air Lines is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $72.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Delta Air Lines's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

