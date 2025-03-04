What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Definitive Healthcare

Ratings for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.75, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A 10.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Definitive Healthcare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Underweight $3.00 $4.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $5.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Definitive Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Definitive Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Definitive Healthcare's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Definitive Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Definitive Healthcare: A Closer Look

Definitive Healthcare Corp is a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. Its SaaS-based healthcare commercial intelligence platform is designed to provide comprehensive and accurate information on the healthcare ecosystem in the U.S. The platform uses deep analytics and data science to help customers develop data-driven strategic decisions, such as finding new markets to enter, building comprehensive go-to-market strategies, accessing tactical information to help target the right decision makers, and improving win rates with detailed contextual information. The company derives substantially all of its revenue from the sale of subscription fees for access to its platform and stand-ready support. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Definitive Healthcare's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Definitive Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Definitive Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -94.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Definitive Healthcare's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Definitive Healthcare's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Definitive Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

