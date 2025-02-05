What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CVRx

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.0% from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CVRx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVRx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering CVRx: A Closer Look

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

Understanding the Numbers: CVRx's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CVRx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVRx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -97.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -21.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

