What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cousins Props

Analysts' ratings for Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cousins Props, revealing an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average represents a 1.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $31.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cousins Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $34.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cousins Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. The segments operates in following geographical areas: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and other markets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cousins Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

