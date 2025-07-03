What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Core Natural Resources

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Core Natural Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $119.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average represents a 12.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $109.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Core Natural Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Myles Allsop UBS Lowers Buy $78.00 $80.00 Myles Allsop UBS Announces Buy $80.00 - Nathan Martin Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $112.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $119.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Core Natural Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Core Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Core Natural Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Core Natural Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Core Natural Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering Core Natural Resources: A Closer Look

Core Natural Resources Inc is a producer and exporter of coal. The company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the nation and export terminals on the Eastern seaboard. The principal activity involves mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold to power generators.

A Deep Dive into Core Natural Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Core Natural Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 86.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core Natural Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

