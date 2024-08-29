What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $146.25, with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 7.87% from the previous average price target of $158.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Copa Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Thomas Fitzgerald TD Cowen Lowers Buy $130.00 $145.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $130.00 $145.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $150.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Copa Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Copa Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Copa Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Copa Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It derives the maximum revenue from North America.

A Deep Dive into Copa Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Copa Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Copa Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Copa Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Copa Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

