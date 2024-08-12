What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coherent

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Coherent (NYSE:COHR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $76.25, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $65.00, the current average has increased by 17.31%.

The standing of Coherent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $90.00 $55.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coherent's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Coherent Corp manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in two segments Photonic Solutions Segment and Compound Semiconductors Segment. The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems. The Compound Semiconductors Segment is a market leader in differentiated materials and devices.

Coherent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Coherent's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

