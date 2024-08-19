What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CareDx

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 64.45% from the previous average price target of $17.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CareDx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam BTIG Announces Buy $40.00 - Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $16.00 Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CareDx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CareDx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CareDx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CareDx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into CareDx's Background

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre-and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates major revenue from the Testing services.

CareDx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CareDx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareDx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CareDx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CDNA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jun 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CDNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.