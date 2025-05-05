What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Brookfield

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Brookfield (NYSE:BN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Highlighting a 8.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $76.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Brookfield among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $77.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $61.00 $83.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $68.00 $71.00 Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Brookfield's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brookfield's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brookfield analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brookfield

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has seven operating segments: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate and Corporate Activities. It invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, Colombia, Germany, Other Europe, Other Asia, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Brookfield's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Brookfield faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.77% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Brookfield's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.