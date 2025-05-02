What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Axos Financial

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axos Financial, presenting an average target of $81.0, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.71% lower than the prior average price target of $85.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Axos Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $84.00 $88.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $84.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Axos Financial's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axos Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Axos Financial

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Axos Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axos Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.34% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Axos Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

