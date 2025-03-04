What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Astrana Health

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.25, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average represents a 24.07% decrease from the previous average price target of $67.50.

A clear picture of Astrana Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $55.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $86.00 Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $56.00 $70.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Astrana Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Astrana Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Astrana Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.

Astrana Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Astrana Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astrana Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astrana Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Astrana Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

