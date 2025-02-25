What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Anglogold Ashanti

Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.25, with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A 0.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Anglogold Ashanti's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $34.00 $30.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Patrick Jones JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $32.00 $37.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Anglogold Ashanti. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Anglogold Ashanti compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Anglogold Ashanti's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Anglogold Ashanti's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Anglogold Ashanti: A Closer Look

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is one of the gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Africa region which includes its operations of the Kibali, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Siguiri, and Geita mines.

Financial Milestones: Anglogold Ashanti's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Anglogold Ashanti's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Anglogold Ashanti's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anglogold Ashanti's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Anglogold Ashanti's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

