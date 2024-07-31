What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Tower

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American Tower and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $231.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $246.00 and a low estimate of $223.00. Observing a 5.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $219.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Tower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $246.00 $225.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $230.00 - Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $223.00 $234.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Tower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the us, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 us markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the us, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the us, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Breaking Down American Tower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Tower's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.42% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 11.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

