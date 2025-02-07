What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Finl Gr

Ratings for American Finl Gr (NYSE:AFG) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $150.25, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.33% increase from the previous average price target of $149.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Finl Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $144.00 $164.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $164.00 $165.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $143.00 $135.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $150.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Finl Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for American Finl Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into American Finl Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Finl Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know American Finl Gr Better

American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. The company also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. The company's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.

American Finl Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Finl Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.06% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Finl Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Finl Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: American Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AFG

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Feb 2021 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AFG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.