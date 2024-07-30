What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alpine Income Prop Trust

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.06, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.6% from the previous average price target of $17.88.

The perception of Alpine Income Prop Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $19.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $19.25 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alpine Income Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Income Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alpine Income Prop Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. Their portfolio consists of One thirty eight net leased properties located in Hundred and four markets in thirty five states. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

Financial Insights: Alpine Income Prop Trust

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alpine Income Prop Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.37% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Prop Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alpine Income Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

