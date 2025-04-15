What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Adtalem Glb Education

Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $109.50, the current average has increased by 7.31%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adtalem Glb Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $120.00|$120.00 | |Jeffrey Silber |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$108.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $120.00|$115.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adtalem Glb Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adtalem Glb Education compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adtalem Glb Education's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Adtalem Glb Education's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Adtalem Glb Education Better

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company has three segments namely Chamberlain; Walden; and Medical and Veterinary. It derives maximum revenue from Chamberlain segment.

Key Indicators: Adtalem Glb Education's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Adtalem Glb Education displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Adtalem Glb Education's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adtalem Glb Education's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adtalem Glb Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Adtalem Glb Education's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

