What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 11.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

Key Indicators: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -50.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -342657.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

