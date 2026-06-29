What This $398,000 Liquidity Services Insider Sale Might Mean for Investors After a 65% Stock Rally

Key Points

A LQDT insider reported an indirect sale of 10,139 Common Stock shares on June 24, 2026, valued at $398,000 using a weighted-average price of around $39.24 per share.

This sale accounted for approximately 21% of Daunt's indirect Common Stock holdings via a family trust, reducing indirect ownership from 48,225 to 38,086 shares.

The transaction resulted from an option exercise with immediate sale, with all shares disposed indirectly via the Daunt Family Trust.

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John Daunt, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), reported an indirect sale of 10,139 shares of Common Stock for a total value of approximately $398,000 on June 24, 2026, per the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 10,139 Transaction value $397,833.58 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 38,086

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.24); post-transaction value based on the latest closing price ($39.09 as of June 27, 2026).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind this transaction?

This filing reflects an exercise of options followed by the immediate indirect sale of 10,139 shares, a typical liquidity event for vested equity awards in which shares are sold for cash.

This filing reflects an exercise of options followed by the immediate indirect sale of 10,139 shares, a typical liquidity event for vested equity awards in which shares are sold for cash. How does the transaction relate to historical patterns and available capacity?

Sell-only events in the past year have averaged 2,600 shares apiece, with this trade representing a larger-than-usual proportion of available holdings.

Sell-only events in the past year have averaged 2,600 shares apiece, with this trade representing a larger-than-usual proportion of available holdings. What is the current valuation and market context for Liquidity Services?

Shares were priced at around $39.24 during the transaction, with a one-year total return of 65.29% as of June 24, 2026; the company’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion, supporting ongoing liquidity for equity award conversions.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.22 billion Revenue (TTM) $479.92 million Net income (TTM) $30.24 million 1-year price change 65%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 24th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Liquidity Services offers online marketplaces, auction listing tools, and support services for the sale of surplus, salvaged, and pre-owned assets across diverse industry verticals.

The firm generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, commissions, and value-added services on its e-commerce platforms, connecting sellers with a global network of buyers.

It serves corporations, government agencies, and commercial enterprises seeking efficient asset disposition and surplus management solutions.

Liquidity Services operates at scale as a leading provider of e-commerce solutions for surplus asset management, leveraging proprietary technology to streamline the sale and recovery of consumer goods, capital equipment, and specialized assets. The company’s multi-segment platform approach—spanning retail, government, and capital assets—enables broad market reach and recurring engagement from both public and private sector clients. Its competitive edge lies in a global buyer base, integrated service offering, and deep expertise in asset recovery and online liquidation.

What this transaction means for investors

Daunt sold more shares here than in his typical transactions over the past year, but the filing shows the sale followed an options exercise, which is a common way executives monetize compensation without necessarily changing their long-term outlook. His overall holdings are heavily tied to RSUs and stock option grants, of which he retains significant exposure stretching through 2035 expirations.



Meanwhile, the company's underlying business has continued to move in the right direction. In its latest quarter, Liquidity Services grew gross merchandise volume 6% year over year to $389.9 million, while revenue rose 4% to $120.7 million. Even more notable, adjusted EBITDA jumped 37% to $16.7 million as operating leverage improved, and the company ended the quarter with $204 million in cash and no debt. CEO Bill Angrick said broad industry demand, expanding buyer liquidity, and continued investments in the platform are helping build "a more scalable and attractive marketplace business" capable of creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.



For long-term investors, the insider sale is probably less important than the company's improving profitability and balance sheet. With shares up roughly 65% over the past year, scheduled option exercises are not unusual. The bigger question is whether Liquidity Services can sustain GMV growth, expand margins, and continue converting its marketplace scale into stronger earnings.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.