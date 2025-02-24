What 39 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Salesforce

In the latest quarter, 39 analysts provided ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 18 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 8 16 7 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $396.79, with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $247.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.71% increase from the previous average price target of $371.84.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Salesforce among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $375.00 $425.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $330.00 $360.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $247.00 $247.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $370.00 $370.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $425.00 $425.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $375.00 $375.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $370.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $380.00 $340.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $340.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $300.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $390.00 $368.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $440.00 $425.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $315.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $400.00 $360.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $415.00 $385.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $385.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $425.00 $390.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $405.00 $330.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $390.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $440.00 $400.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $430.00 $340.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $375.00 $345.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $405.00 $395.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $250.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $395.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $368.00 $290.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Salesforce: A Closer Look

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Breaking Down Salesforce's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

