What 39 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Salesforce

In the latest quarter, 39 analysts provided ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|18
|8
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|8
|16
|7
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $396.79, with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $247.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.71% increase from the previous average price target of $371.84.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
The standing of Salesforce among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Patrick Walravens
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$450.00
|$450.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$375.00
|$425.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Hold
|$330.00
|$360.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$400.00
|$400.00
|J. Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$380.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$375.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$247.00
|$247.00
|Steve Koenig
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$370.00
|$370.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$450.00
|$450.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$425.00
|$425.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$375.00
|$375.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$405.00
|$405.00
|Steve Koenig
|Macquarie
|Announces
|Neutral
|$370.00
|-
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$425.00
|$400.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$380.00
|$340.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$360.00
|$340.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$420.00
|$300.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$390.00
|$368.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$450.00
|$450.00
|Allan Verkhovski
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$440.00
|$425.00
|David Hynes
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$415.00
|$315.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$360.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$415.00
|$385.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$425.00
|$385.00
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$380.00
|Parker Lane
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$425.00
|$390.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$405.00
|$330.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$440.00
|$390.00
|Nehal Chokshi
|Northland Capital Markets
|Raises
|Outperform
|$440.00
|$400.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$430.00
|$340.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$375.00
|$345.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$425.00
|$415.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$405.00
|$395.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$450.00
|$450.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$250.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$395.00
|$325.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$368.00
|$290.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.
Discovering Salesforce: A Closer Look
Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.
Breaking Down Salesforce's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.
Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Salesforce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
