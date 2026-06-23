What a $350,000 Insider Sale Might Mean for Mineralys Ahead of December FDA Decision

Key Points

The Chief Medical Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics reported selling 14,474 Common Stock shares across multiple transactions on June 15 and June 17, 2026, for a total value of approximately $350,000.

This transaction represented 20.22% of Malcom's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his direct position to 57,095 shares post-sale.

The transaction involved the exercise of 8,126 options immediately prior to sale, with no indirect entity participation; all activity pertains to direct holdings only.

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David Malcom Rodman, Chief Medical Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS), reported the direct sale of 14,474 shares of Common Stock for a total transaction value of approximately $350,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,474 Transaction value $350,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 57,095 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.43 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.19); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close (calculated using actual closing price).

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind this transaction?

The sale was enabled by the exercise of 8,126 Common Stock options, which were immediately converted and disposed of alongside existing Common Stock holdings.

The sale was enabled by the exercise of 8,126 Common Stock options, which were immediately converted and disposed of alongside existing Common Stock holdings. Does Malcom retain meaningful exposure to Mineralys Therapeutics after this transaction?

Yes, in addition to 57,095 directly held shares, Malcom maintains 200,418 Stock Options, as reported in the Form 4 filing, providing continued potential equity upside through future conversion.

Yes, in addition to 57,095 directly held shares, Malcom maintains 200,418 Stock Options, as reported in the Form 4 filing, providing continued potential equity upside through future conversion. How does the transaction value relate to market context at the time?

The weighted average sale price of $24.19 per share was marginally below the June 17, 2026 market close of $25.13, during a period in which the stock had returned 82.72% over the preceding year.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2 billion Net income (TTM) -$151.78 million

* 1-year performance calculated using June 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Mineralys Therapeutics is advancing lorundrostat, an oral aldosterone synthase inhibitor, as its lead investigational product for the treatment of uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, generating value through the development and potential future commercialization or out-licensing of proprietary therapies.

Primary customers are anticipated to be healthcare providers and patients with difficult-to-treat hypertension, with a focus on populations underserved by current antihypertensive therapies.

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular diseases. With a focused pipeline led by lorundrostat, Mineralys targets significant unmet needs in hypertension management. The company's differentiated approach leverages targeted inhibition of aldosterone synthesis, aiming to address treatment gaps for patients with resistant hypertension.

What this transaction means for investors

The Form 4 is clear that this sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in October 2025 and was tied in part to the exercise of 8,126 stock options. Rodman also continues to hold 57,095 shares and more than 200,000 options, leaving him with meaningful exposure to the company's future performance.



For investors, the far more important development is Mineralys' regulatory progress. In May, the company announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application for lorundrostat and assigned a PDUFA target date of Dec. 22, 2026, bringing the company within months of a potential commercial launch. CEO Jon Congleton called the acceptance a "significant milestone" as the company ramps pre-commercial activities. And more recently, the company presented new data suggesting lorundrostat may reduce biomarkers associated with heart failure risk, potentially expanding the long-term opportunity beyond hypertension.



Ultimately, this story still hinges on regulatory approval and eventual commercialization, and shares have been volatile as you might expect from a clinical-stage biotech, but a planned option-related sale by an executive is unlikely to change the overall investment thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.