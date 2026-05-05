What a $3.5 Million Sale Says About an ETF Trailing the S&P 500 by 16 Points

Key Points

Darwin Wealth sold 25,554 shares of QQEW in the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $3.5 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the QQEW position dropped by $4.1 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The change represented a 1.1% shift in reportable fund AUM.

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund -First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF ›

On May 1, 2026, Darwin Wealth Management disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 25,554 shares of First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW), an estimated $3.5 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 1, 2026, Darwin Wealth Management sold 25,554 shares of the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW). The estimated transaction value was $3.5 million, based on the mean unadjusted close price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value declined by $4.1 million, a figure that reflects both share sales and market price changes.

What else to know

Following the reduction, QQEW represented 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management, LLC’s reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CLOI: $13.7 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AFIF: $13.1 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EFA: $13.0 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:UCON: $10.3 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XLK: $10.3 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, QQEW shares were priced at $137.39, up roughly 13% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by about 16 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.6 billion Price (as of market close April 30, 2026) $137.39 Yield 0.3%

ETF snapshot

QQEW seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight Index by investing at least 80% of assets in the securities comprising the index.

It holds an equally weighted basket of large-cap Nasdaq-100 constituents, providing diversified exposure across sectors represented in the index.

It is an exchange-traded fund with a passive management approach; expense ratio and other cost details are available in regulatory filings.

The First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF offers institutional investors exposure to the Nasdaq-100 through an equal-weighted methodology, reducing concentration risk in top constituents. The fund provides diversified access to leading large-cap U.S. growth equities, with a transparent and rules-based portfolio construction process. Its strategic approach appeals to investors seeking a differentiated alternative to traditional market-cap weighted Nasdaq-100 ETFs.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale seems like it might be a minor adjustment amid some underperformance as opposed to a broader call on growth investments. As of last quarter’s end, QQEW had only managed a 5.2% return over the past year and had dropped about 10.6% year to date, significantly underperforming both the traditional Nasdaq-100 and the broader market benchmarks. While the equal-weight strategy can help mitigate concentration risk, it also means less exposure to the major companies that have driven most market gains. Despite having a diverse mix of approximately 50 holdings and a heavy tech focus of nearly 60%, the performance clearly hasn’t kept pace.



Meanwhile, the position represents just about 1% of Darwin’s total assets, which is significantly lower than top holdings like CLOI and AFIF, each of which is more than three times larger. This alone suggests that it was never a major component of the portfolio.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund -First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund -First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund -First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.