What 34 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Target

In the preceding three months, 34 analysts have released ratings for Target (NYSE:TGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|10
|12
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|10
|8
|10
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Target and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $184.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.47% increase from the previous average price target of $162.31.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The perception of Target by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$190.00
|$195.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$195.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$180.00
|$183.00
|Corey Tarlowe
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$195.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$180.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$185.00
|$180.00
|Oliver Chen
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$185.00
|$148.00
|Chris Graja
|Argus Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$160.00
|Rupesh Parikh
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$200.00
|$170.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$160.00
|Christopher Horvers
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$180.00
|$157.00
|Robert Ohmes
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$160.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$191.00
|$174.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$160.00
|$142.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$194.00
|$176.00
|Bill Kirk
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Neutral
|$153.00
|$140.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$180.00
|$165.00
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Raises
|Hold
|$177.00
|$153.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$191.00
|$157.00
|Kelly Bania
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$170.00
|$145.00
|Corey Tarlowe
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$195.00
|$170.00
|Paul Trussell
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$206.00
|$149.00
|Michael Baker
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$195.00
|$167.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$180.00
|$142.00
|Seth Sigman
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$169.00
|$142.00
|Robert Drbul
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$160.00
|George Kelly
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$190.00
|$165.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$190.00
|$165.00
|Daniela Bretthauer
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$195.00
|$140.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|$174.00
|$174.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$160.00
|-
|Christopher Horvers
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$157.00
|$125.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$160.00
|-
|Rupesh Parikh
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$170.00
|$160.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Capture valuable insights into Target's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Target analyst ratings.
About Target
Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a top US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.
Target: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Revenue Growth: Target's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
