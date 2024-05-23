What 34 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Target

In the preceding three months, 34 analysts have released ratings for Target (NYSE:TGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 10 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 10 8 10 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Target and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $184.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.47% increase from the previous average price target of $162.31.

The perception of Target by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $190.00 $195.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $180.00 $183.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $180.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $185.00 $148.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $160.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $157.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $191.00 $174.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $160.00 $142.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $194.00 $176.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $153.00 $140.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $180.00 $165.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $177.00 $153.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $157.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $170.00 $145.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $195.00 $170.00 Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $206.00 $149.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $195.00 $167.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $180.00 $142.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $142.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $165.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $165.00 Daniela Bretthauer HSBC Raises Buy $195.00 $140.00 Michael Lasser UBS Maintains Buy $174.00 $174.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 - Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $157.00 $125.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $170.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a top US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Target: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Target's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

