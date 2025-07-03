What 33 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

33 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 14 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $169.7, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.27% increase from the previous average price target of $169.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NVIDIA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $165.00 $150.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $178.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $100.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $162.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $150.00 $170.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $163.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NVIDIA's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Discovering NVIDIA: A Closer Look

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 69.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 42.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.