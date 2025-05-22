What 31 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been analyzed by 31 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 10 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 7 8 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Okta, revealing an average target of $123.65, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.36% from the previous average price target of $112.04.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Okta is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 John DiFucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $127.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $130.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Announces Buy $140.00 - Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Buy $119.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $123.00 $125.00 Brian Colley Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $127.00 - Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $130.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $106.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $95.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $92.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $123.00 $107.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $109.00 $94.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $95.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $127.00 $110.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $110.00 $90.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $100.00 $94.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Okta's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Okta analyst ratings.

Discovering Okta: A Closer Look

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Breaking Down Okta's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Okta showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.73% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Okta adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

