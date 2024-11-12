What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About OneStream

During the last three months, 27 analysts shared their evaluations of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 8 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for OneStream, presenting an average target of $34.63, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.3% from the previous average price target of $33.85.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of OneStream by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $35.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Announces Outperform $38.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $32.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Announces Outperform $32.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $32.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $35.00 - John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Buy $34.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Announces Buy $34.00 - Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $33.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $34.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Announces Neutral $34.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Matt VanVliet BTIG Announces Buy $37.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to OneStream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of OneStream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About OneStream

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution.

Financial Insights: OneStream

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OneStream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -133.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -80.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

