What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lyft

In the preceding three months, 25 analysts have released ratings for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 10 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.64, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.96% increase from the previous average price target of $17.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Lyft among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Steven Fox Fox Advisors Announces Outperform $20.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.00 $18.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $24.00 $23.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $20.00 - Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $17.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $18.00 $15.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $15.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lyft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.65% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

