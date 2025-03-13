What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exelixis

During the last three months, 25 analysts shared their evaluations of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.32, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.88% from the previous average price target of $35.52.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Exelixis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $36.00 $36.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $25.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $38.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $36.00 $30.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $42.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $30.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $33.00 $41.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $38.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $41.00 $34.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $29.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $42.00 $33.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $40.00 $36.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00

About Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Financial Insights: Exelixis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Exelixis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.16% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Exelixis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

