What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About argenx

Throughout the last three months, 25 analysts have evaluated argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated argenx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $528.84, accompanied by a high estimate of $640.00 and a low estimate of $448.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.66% increase from the previous average price target of $500.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive argenx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $640.00 $500.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $515.00 $490.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $585.00 $545.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $546.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $560.00 $519.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $547.00 $543.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $533.00 $504.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $546.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $504.00 $490.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $533.00 $478.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $490.00 $448.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $480.00 $440.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $607.00 $535.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $485.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $535.00 $522.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $542.00 $478.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $448.00 $448.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $522.00 $522.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $448.00 $448.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $510.00 $515.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to argenx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About argenx

Argenx is a Dutch company focused on using its antibody engineering technology to treat rare autoimmune diseases. Vyvgart (efgartigimod) was initially approved in the US in December 2021 as a treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis, followed by approvals in Europe and Japan in 2022.

Key Indicators: argenx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: argenx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 76.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: argenx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

